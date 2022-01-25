Kathy Hilton has a bone to pick with her new son-in-law Carter Reum.

Paris Hilton and her mother dropped by “The Tonight Show” to chat with Jimmy Fallon about life advice for audience members.

When a submitted question about travel came up, Kathy suggested “the octopus” and “Groomzilla” Reum sent it in.

Paris went on to explain her mother coined the nickname “because he’s got his mitts into everything” as he was so busy – a trait that came up during the wedding planning for the couple.

“She goes, ‘Mommy, he means well,'” Kathy said of her daughter’s reaction to her complaints. “But he was offending me. He was calling the cake place. He was calling the band. He was calling the party planner, the hotels, everything. I said, ‘This is not normal.’ He even picked out the invitation and the save the date cards.”

Kathy Hilton and businesswoman Paris Hilton with host Jimmy Fallon — Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Paris argued, “He’s just very responsible, very organized, and we’re not.”

Paris and Reum wed on Nov. 11 in 2021 in a star-studded wedding with performances from Demi Lovato and celebrity guests like Kim Kardashian. The entire event was recorded for Paris’ Peacock series “Paris in Love”.

The series follows the wedding from the planning up to the day of the nuptials. It is available on Peacock with new episodes Thursdays.