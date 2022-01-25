As “This Is Us” heads to the finish line with its sixth and final season, star Milo Ventimiglia is promising that everyone will be in tears by the end of the series finale.

As the actor, who plays Jack Pearson, explained during a Monday night visit to “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, he predicts that the cast will be weeping just as hard as the show’s fans.

“I’m sure those last moments, everyone’s going to be in tears. Everyone’s going to be crying — us in production,” he said.

“I think we’ve established the audience will be crying, but us in production, I have a feeling that we’ll be emotional. We’ll have a hard time letting go,” he admitted.

“You’re on a show for so many years and all of a sudden you remember that first moment, and then it’s done. And then you’re like, wait, I may not see these people again, or every day or maybe in passing or social media or whatever. So it’s bittersweet,” Ventimiglia added.

Host Seth Meyers, however, joked that it “would be the great final twist: if the last episode of this show just wasn’t emotional at all.”

Quipped Ventimiglia, “No, it’s like a ‘Seinfeld’ episode or something.”