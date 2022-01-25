Click to share this via email

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are ready to start a family.

After tieing the knot in Nov. 2021, Hilton and Reum stopped by “Today With Hoda & Jenna” where they spoke of their nuptials and plans to expand their family.

The two met at a Halloween party in 2019 and Hilton dished of “very romantic” Reum is.

“It felt like being back in high school, like all giddy and just like excited,” she said, “and it’s still the same.”

Now the two are looking forward having a child

“We cannot wait,” Hilton shared. “We are so excited for that.”

Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that Paris’ sister Nicky Hilton is expecting her third child with husband James Rothschild.

Hilton and Reum documented the lead up to their wedding on Peacock’s “Paris In Love”, the the two-epsidoe finale airing this Thurday.

“It’s been the most incredible time of my life,” Hilton gushed. “I’m so excited for this next chapter and to find my perfect partner.”