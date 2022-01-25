Can’t get the little ones to sleep? Look no further than Jay Pharoah.

The comedian put a hilarious spin on “Mary Had A Little Lamb” during “That’s My Jam” where he impersonated Jay-Z singing the lullaby.

READ MORE: ‘Ellen’ Guest Host tWitch Challenges Comedian Jay Pharoah To An Improv Game

“Mary had a little lamb/ Its fleece was white as snow, ch-yeah/ And everywhere that child went/ That lamb was sure to go/ He followed her to school one day/ Broke the teacher’s rule/ What a time did they have/ That day at school/ Tisket, a-tasket, a green and yellow basket/ Sent a letter to my baby on the way I passed it,” he rapped.

Pharoah was teamed up with Nikki Glaser against Dan Finnerty and Terry Crews during the game of “Wheel of Musical Impressions”.

READ MORE: Jay Pharoah Opens Up To Taraji P. Henson About Calling His Parents After Experiencing Police Brutality

“How does he do that?” Jimmy Fallon asked Crews. “I don’t know,” Crews replied.

The Jam Band’s Jade Novah even put on a better impression of Beyoncé.

Watch the full clip in the video up top.