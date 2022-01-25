While there’s been no word about the possibility of the “Mamma Mia!” gang reuniting for a third movie, at least one of the film’s stars is admitting she’d totally be onboard.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote her new HBO period drama “The Gilded Age”, Christine Baranski claimed she’d eagerly participate in a sequel to 2018’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”.

“If we could go back and have the same amount of good fun and be on a Greek island together filming and dining together at night at some wonderful trattoria or taverna, I don’t think anybody would give you an argument,” she declared.

However, the former star of “The Good Fight” also admitted that reassembling the cast — which also included Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth — would take some doing. “It’s a nightmare to get that sort of a cast together,” she said.

However, she suggested an easier way to reunite the cast would be via a reunion special, similar to the specials that brought together the casts of “Friends” and the “Harry Potter” movies.

“I always think wouldn’t it be fun just to get back together on that Greek island and maybe film all of us having dinner and telling the stories and singing all ABBA songs?” she said. “And then just have it filmed as a great night out.”

In the interview, Baranski also theorized where her character, oft-divorced Tanya, would find herself now. “Tanya married,” she said, adding, “although by now she may be divorced. She may have gotten bored with this man.”