You could have the chance to work with the Duchess of Sussex.

Netflix is currently hiring a team to work on Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions animated show “Pearl”.

The show which “centres on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history” is looking for a production designer to “work with the CG Supervisor to ensure that the design is compatible with scope, the pipeline and the talent of the partner studio, sharing responsibility to define artistic boundaries and generate clever solutions to work within them.”

Netflix posted the job listing on Linkedin last week.

“Pearl” was first announced in July 2021 as part of Prince Harry and Meghan’s overall deal with the streaming giant via their Archewell Productions.

In addition to creating “Pearl”, Markle will also be an exec producer on the project, as will David Furnish (“Rocketman”), Carolyn Soper (“Tangled”), Liz Garbus (“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”) and Dan Cogan (“Icarus”), with Amanda Rynda (“The Loud House”) to be showrunner.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” said Meghan at the time.

While the show was announced last year, fans will still have to wait to get a glimpse of the project as animated shows can take a long time to produce.

Archewell Productions is also working on the docu-series “Heart of Invictus” which “will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022.”