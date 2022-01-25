Click to share this via email

Coach is putting a new spin on their Horse and Carriage code for 2022.

With the help of their Coach family, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Kōki and more took part in the “That’s My Ride” campaign “exploring the legacy of the house through a pop culture lens.”

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: © 2022 Tyler Mitchell

In collaboration with director and photographer Tyler Mitchell, J.Lo rides around with a BMX crew and the “WAP” rapper takes the bumper cars for a spin.

Others starring include Dean Fujioka and Shawn Dou, TikTok star Parker Kit Hill, comedian Elsa Majimbo, Wisdom Kaye and his TikTok super crew and Noah Beck.

Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: © 2022 Tyler Mitchell

Koki. Photo: © 2022 Tyler Mitchell

Coach creative director Stuart Vevers called the new collection “joyful and optimistic.”

“Spring 2022 celebrates our house codes through the point-of-view of a new generation,” said Vevers. “It expresses what I’ve always loved about Coach, which is the way our heritage can be a platform for individual expression and bold ideas that shape the future.”