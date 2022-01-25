Sydney Sweeney has been garnering attention from her roles in such HBO series as “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria”, earning raves for her role as Cassie in the latter series.

In “Euphoria”, Sweeney occasionally appears nude, something she addresses in a new interview with The Independent.

As she told The Independent, she’s never felt uncomfortable while working with the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, and the series’ intimacy coordinator when prepping for nude scenes. However, she added, she’s also been quick to put her foot down when one of those scenes felt gratuitous to her.

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney Calls Her Defence Against Cyberbullies A ‘Low Point’

“There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here’ and he was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it,’” Sweeney said. “I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

Sweeney also discussed the “stigma against actresses who get naked onscreen,” adding that she felt critics ignored her performances in projects in which she’s appeared nude, but that “no one talks about it because I got naked.”

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney Calls Social Media ‘The Most Unhealthy Part Of My Life’ In Candid Talk About Anxiety

She also pointed out the double standard when it comes to men and women showing skin on camera.

“When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise,” Sweeney said. “But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”