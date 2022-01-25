Click to share this via email

The jokes about Aaron Rodger’s COVID-19 vaccine stance just keep coming.

Aziz Ansari pulled all the stops for his standup special “Nightclub Comedian” on Netflix.

“He read some articles, he got skeptical, he did some research, are you stunned he came to the wrong conclusion? Did you really think get was going to crack the case?” Ansari said of the quarterback.

“This guy makes a living getting hit in the head,” he continued. “Can we cut him a break?”

Ansari called him out as “arrogant” for telling reporters he was “immunized.”

“He was out there like ‘Oh, I’m a critical thinker,'” Ansari said.

“I don’t think he’s an idiot though, okay?! I don’t think him, Nicki Minaj, any of these people are idiots. I just think they’re trapped in a different algorithm than you are.”

The “Parks and Rec” alum urged to have some compassion for the anti-vaxxers but quickly joked “don’t go too hard.”