Brittany Matthews is not afraid to hit back at social media trolls.

The fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes responded after some fans criticized her over the weekend for spraying the crowd with champagne.

The celebrations, which were caught on video and shared on social media, came after the Chiefs won against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

Matthews, who got engaged to her high school sweetheart Mahomes in September 2020, posted:

Some social media users then slammed the influencer for soaking fans who may not have wanted to get wet, with others accusing her of getting alcohol in children’s systems.

Matthews re-tweeted and replied to some people commenting in her favour.

She added:

Matthews and Mahomes, who are parents to 11-month-old daughter Sterling Skye, are set to get married later this year.

