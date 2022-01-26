Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Brittany Matthews is not afraid to hit back at social media trolls.

The fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes responded after some fans criticized her over the weekend for spraying the crowd with champagne.

The celebrations, which were caught on video and shared on social media, came after the Chiefs won against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Matthews Welcome First Child

Matthews, who got engaged to her high school sweetheart Mahomes in September 2020, posted:

Some social media users then slammed the influencer for soaking fans who may not have wanted to get wet, with others accusing her of getting alcohol in children’s systems.

You probably should delete this video, there’s nothing cool about spraying champagne on people who don’t even know it’s coming and it’s cold..As a part owner of a major sports team, you should probably behave as such, not a good look. Especially kids getting sprayed with alcohol — SkewpzGotcha (@SkewpzGotcha) January 24, 2022

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Brittany Matthews Claps Back At Instagram Trolls

Matthews re-tweeted and replied to some people commenting in her favour.

So many people are clowns. Brittany is engaged to Mahomes and the mother of his child. They've been together since they were teenagers. She's not allowed to be happy when the Chiefs win an unbelievable game? I highly doubt a single KC fan who got some champagne was complaining https://t.co/Z34dXISr1m — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 25, 2022

I appreciate this. 🙏🏼❤️ So true! — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 25, 2022

She added:

I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 25, 2022

Matthews and Mahomes, who are parents to 11-month-old daughter Sterling Skye, are set to get married later this year.