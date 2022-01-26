Joe Biden is back to his old self.

On Tuesday night, the hosts of late-night had fun with the U.S. president’s hot-mic moment, in which he called a Fox News reporter a “stupid son of a b***h.”

In his monologue on Global’s “The Late Show”, Stephen Colbert got his aviator sunglasses to imitate Biden, declaring, “That’s right, old Joey’s back!. I’ve reached peak ‘old man’, giving zero malarkeys.”

Colbert also joked, “It’s never appropriate for the president of the United States to have a potty mouth but it’s especially egregious to call Peter Doocy a son of a b***h. We did some fact-checking and he’s actually the son of ‘Fox and Friends’ host Steve Doocy, so if anything he’s a son of a deuce. A real deuce-bag, if you will.”

On “The Daily Show”, Trevor Noah joked, “People are asking if Biden even knew that the microphone was on, but guys, please, come on. He’s sitting there talking into a giant microphone, so there’s at least a 50/50 chance he knew it was there.”

He added, “A lot of people online are dunking on the reporter saying that he deserved this because he’s just some Fox News guy asking a dumb question. And they’re right. ‘Do you think inflation is a political liability?’ is a very stupid question. What’s Biden’s supposed to say? ‘No, I think people like spending more money to buy the same s**t.'”

On “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon reacted to the hot-mic moment, too.

“Hey listen, if Biden’s next three years are gonna be grandpa at Thanksgiving, sign me up, I’m in,” he laughed.

