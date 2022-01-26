Courteney Cox is happy and in love.

The “Scream” star is on the new cover of People, and in the issue she opens up about her relationship with musician Johnny McDaid and what she’s learned about love.

“I’ve learned you can’t take a lot personally,” the 57-year-old says. “I used to think, Oh well, if you loved me…. It’s not really about you. People do things because of their own history and their own past. I had to learn that lesson, for sure.”

Cox and McDaid have been dating since 2013, after being introduced by mutual friend Ed Sheeran.

During the early part of the pandemic, McDaid was stuck abroad in lockdown, which Cox says only made her appreciate their relationship even more.

“I’ve learned that love is precious,” she says. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that.”

As for which qualities she loves most in her partner, Cox says McDaid is “a great listener. And I’ve never met someone more patient. He’s a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He’s extremely talented and obviously musical, but he’s a poet and a writer. He’s just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous.”

Does she see herself ever getting married again?

“I don’t know,” Cox adds. “I’m definitely not opposed to it. I just don’t think about it.”

Cox is also mom to teenage daughter Coco, which presents its own challenges as a parent.

“One thing I learned is the beginning years go so fast. I wish I had relished it a little more. I was really close to my mom. She was my best friend. And I have that with Coco. She tells me everything,” she says. “But we also fight. And I’ve learned that boundaries are really important and to keep them, because I know it makes her feel safe.”

The actress admits, “I’m not always good with boundaries. I get worn out. Coco’s a really good apologizer. That girl could talk her way out of anything.”

Thankfully, Cox has her ex David Arquette to co-parent Coco.

Asked what the best part of their co-parenting arrangement is, Cox says, “When you don’t fight about things. When there’s no ‘Can I have her during this holiday?’ It’s not like, ‘Well, those are my holidays.’ No, it doesn’t matter. Whoever she wants to do and whatever works. There’s never been a contention about stuff like that. And I think that’s really important.”

As for what Cox likes to do around the house when she’s not working, she reveals, “I like to putter. I like to get things done during the day. And then around 6 o’clock, it’s time to relax, whether it’s with my close friends who come over or with Johnny. I cook a lot.”