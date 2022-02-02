Calling Barbz and any casual Nicki Minaj listeners alike: Nicki’s highly praised and beloved album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded is gearing up for its 10-year anniversary on April 2.

On the album, which is a followup to her debut album Pink Friday, Minaj infused elements of hip hop and dance-pop to stylistically create one of her most iconic bodies of work. It debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 with 253,000 copies sold in just the first week. It also hit No. 1 in Canada and the United Kingdom, and reached the top five in Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. The album has since been certified double platinum.

The album includes smash hits “Right By My Side, “Beez In The Trap”, and “Starships”, which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also featured “Pound The Alarm” and “Va Va Voom”, which both peaked at Nos. 15 and 22 on the charts, respectively.

When describing this album on Twitter, Minaj said it felt like “freedom.” During her press promo for “Starships”, the rapper told Ryan Seacrest that she “never had this much fun recording music in (her) life.” She explained that, on her first album, she felt the need to please the public, but this time around she “was more concerned about just having fun,” wanting to make fun music that could be enjoyed and make a difference.

Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded calls upon several artists for collaborations, including 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Nas, Drake, Young Jeezy, and Chris Brown.

No matter whether you’re a Barbz or just a casual consumer of Nicki Minaj’s work, you can’t deny the impact she’s had on the music industry and the role Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded played in doing so.