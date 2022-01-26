Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

After having their wedding postponed four times in six years, Brad Garrett and IsaBeall Quella have finally said, “I do.”

“I married the love of my life,” 61-year-old Garrett told People, before joking, “Her, not so much.”

READ MORE: Bobby Cannavale Wants People To Know He Isn’t Brad Garrett

The couple, who met in 2008, tied the knot at a ceremony in November in Montecito, California.

Garrett proposed to Quella at the Winston Churchill suite of New York’s Waldorf Astoria back in 2015, but wedding dates were postponed multiple times, due to California wildfires, a mudslide, and then twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For their wedding, Quella wore a Reem Acra gown to walk down the aisle, while the “Everybody Loves Raymond” star looked chic in a Di Stefano suit.

READ MORE: ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Writer Phil Rosenthal Reveals He’s Pitched Reunion Idea To ‘A Couple Of Different Places’ But No One’s Interested

Garrett has honoured Quella publicly in the past, including in an Instagram message on her birthday last year: “You’re the love of my life.”