Bill Cosby’s rep Andrew Wyatt has issued a statement regarding W. Kamau Bell’s four-part docuseries “We Need to Talk About Cosby”.

The series, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend, explores “Cosby’s life and work, weighing his actions against his indisputable influence through interviews with comedians, cultural commentators, journalists and women who share their personal encounters with him.”

Best known as the creator and star of “The Cosby Show”, Cosby has been accused by approximately 60 women of sexual assault, spanning several decades.

In 2018, Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against one woman, but the conviction was overturned earlier this year due to violations of due process.

Cosby’s rep said in a statement obtained by ET Canada: “Let’s talk about Bill Cosby. Mr. Cosby has spent more than 50 years standing with the excluded; made it possible for some to be included; standing with the disenfranchised; and standing with those women and men who were denied respectful work… because of race and gender… within the expanses of the entertainment industries. Let’s talk about Bill Cosby.

“Mr. Cosby continues to be the target of numerous media that have, for too many years, distorted and omitted truths… intentionally. Despite media’s repetitive reports of allegations against Mr. Cosby, none have ever been proven in any court of law. Let’s talk about Bill Cosby,” it continued.

“In June, 2021, the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court released Mr. Cosby; and the court’s Chief Justice defined the Pennsylvania Montgomery County District Attorney’s behaviour as reprehensible.

“Let’s talk about Bill Cosby. Mr. Cosby knows the realities of prosecutorial violations; and that those violations are threats to the integrity of our nation’s criminal justice systems. That is a subject matter for a professional documentary. Let’s talk about Bill Cosby. Mr. Cosby vehemently denies all allegations waged against him. Let’s talk about Bill Cosby. He wants our nation to be what it proclaims itself to be: a democracy.”