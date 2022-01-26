Christina Ricci had a unique approach to babysitting.

On Tuesday night, the “Yellowjackets” star appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and admitted she was “exhausted.”

“In my defence, I had a baby six weeks ago,” the 41-year-old said.

Ricci welcomed baby daughter Cleopatra with husband Mark Hampton last month.

Also during the interview, Corden asked whether, despite being a former child star, Ricci had ever had a more normal job.

“I was a snack bar girl at the pool club when I was 13 but I also babysat,” she revealed. “The last time I babysat, I was 12 and I almost got the kids arrested and I never babysat after that.”

She continued, “In my defence. it was a small town in New Jersey, and I was babysitting kids that were in the grade beneath me, so, not a huge age difference, which was probably a poor judgment call on the parents’ part.”

As for how she almost got the children arrested, Ricci explained that she had been “feuding with this other girl who lived down the street,” so she got the kids out with her to go egg the girl’s house.

“The dad came running out from behind the house with a baseball bat and everyone screamed and we ran back to the house,” she recalled. “I put the dog on the leash so I could pretend that we were just walking the dog and I was afraid to walk the dog at night alone so I [said that I] ‘had the kids come with me, and we saw this really scary group of kids egging your house, sir, and we ran.'”