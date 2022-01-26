When the stress of the pandemic gets tough, Martha Stewart doesn’t turn to alcohol.

In an interview with People, the lifestyle guru threw a bit of shade at a recent comment by Ina Garten that her “formula” for coping with the pandemic includes drinking “more large cosmos.”

“I do not agree about taking to drink to cope with things like the pandemic,” Stewart said. “To me, that’s not charming.”

As for how she chooses to cope, she revealed, “To me it’s continuing to work really hard, to be as productive as I possibly can be, to enjoy my grandchildren,” she says.

The 80-year-old admitted that she’s “not a big drinker. I never have been,” adding that she’ll sometimes have a glass of wine or two with dinner.

Talking about her impressive productivity, Stewart said, “I have a lot of energy and a lot of curiosity. I get up early every single day. I live on a farm, so the farm life starts early. At 7 a.m. we’re all at work — snow, rain, sunshine, we’re here. Animals don’t wait.”

While she may not approve of the cosmos advice, Stewart did agree with another coping mechanism Garten suggested in her comment on one of Reese Witherspoon’s Instagram posts: “Stay up late watching addictive streaming series.”

Stewart explained that she watches TV, but “only at night,” and added, “I have two iPads, and I might use up all the power in both during a night watching something. I just binged season 3 of ‘Yellowstone’. I loved it. Kevin Costner never looked better.”