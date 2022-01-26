Aziz Ansari felt the need to disconnect from the internet in order to protect his mental health.

The comedian chats to Kevin Hart on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s “Comedy Gold Minds”, sharing: “However many years ago, I kind of started turning off the internet and, you know, I deleted all social media and all this stuff, and I’ve slowly just kept going further and further.”

Ansari doesn’t even use email.

“I stopped using email maybe like four years ago. And I mean, look, I know all this stuff is like, oh yeah, I’m in a position where I can do that and have whatever certain privileges to be able to pull it off. An assistant or whatever,” he tells Hart.

“But all that stuff I do, I think, helps me get more done, kinda taking care of stuff or whatever, whether it’s working out or meditating and all that kind of stuff.

“It’s almost like I started thinking about, you know, everyone thinks about their diet and what they eat — at a certain point, it’s also about thinking about your mental diet and what you’re putting in your head. Whether it’s like, oh, looking at the same four websites, constantly checking the New York Times 50 times a day. At a certain point, yeah, that’s not really helping.”

Ansari also speaks to Hart about where he sees himself in five years, insisting he doesn’t care about awards as much as he does about feeling good about his work.

He tells the host, “I just want to be creatively fulfilled, and I want to follow your path and have some kids, and have a family and all that. And that’s enough… I realize the respect of your peers, the genuine respect of your peers and, you know, we all know when it’s genuine. When you or Chris or whoever says, ‘Dude, that’s some, that’s fire. Like, that’s good.’ That to me is the home run…”