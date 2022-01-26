Jamie Dornan had quite the group of soon-to-be star actors.

Dornan used to be roommates with Eddie Redmayne in the late 2000s. During that time, the two actors hung out regularly with Andrew Garfield, Robert Pattinson and Charlie Cox. In a new interview with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, Dornan dished on what that time in his life was like.

READ MORE: Jamie Dornan Says Abundance Of TV Choices Can Be ‘A Bit Dangerous’

“Eddie and I lived together,” Dornan said. “Eddie’s been one of my best mates for a long time. And now we’ve got, you know, five kids between us and we’re very, you know, much more sort of together people and stable people probably. But we had a lot of fun then… I think the key outta that group of guys and then and now is that we were never competitive with each other.

“We were up for the same stuff a lot of the time, but that was, we were cool with that, you know, and, and it all sort of worked out in their own kind of individual way in the end. And, they’re all really great guys and really good actors. And it’s, it’s cool that it kind of all happened for us in a way.”

READ MORE: Jamie Dornan Jokes About His ‘Bad’ ‘Thor’ Audition On ‘The Tonight Show’

Dornan is currently on a press tour for the coming of age dramedy “Belfast”. The critically well-received movie stars Dornan alongside Jude HIll, Caitriona Balfe and Judi Dench. It premiered in Ireland and the U.K. on Jan. 21.