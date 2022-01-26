Lady Gaga chats to Jake Gyllenhaal in the latest “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” conversation.

The singer discusses starring as Patrizia Reggiani in the recently released “House of Gucci”, telling Gyllenhaal about the scene that caused filmmakers to call “cut” over concern for her safety: “The way that I feel safe is just that I feel safe being in pain. I feel safe in art. I almost think I feel safer with art than I do in life.

“When I did the bathtub scene, when I went under, they had to yell ‘Cut’ because they were like, ‘Get her out of there!’ I was fine. I can hold my breath for a long time. I’m a singer. I feel protected by art. I feel art has saved me my whole life.”

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Talks ‘Silly Decision’ To Try And Catch A Football During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

She adds of why she couldn’t not love her character and why she now thinks it’s interesting she hasn’t heard from the real-life Patrizia: “She really thinks she’s doing the right thing, and it’s why this murder took place. I believe this with all my heart, because why any Italian woman would insert herself into a totally male-dominated business is beyond me. And I mean that with love.

“I couldn’t not love her. I almost find it interesting now that I haven’t heard from her, because she’s alive. I don’t know if she’s seen it. I don’t know what she thinks about it, but everyone around me said, ‘I think this might be painful.’”

Jake Gyllenhaal gushes to Lady Gaga over #HouseOfGucci: "The film has such an operatic style," he says. "In every single scene, I felt like you were totally present." https://t.co/E7HppovoGw | Variety #ActorsOnActors presented by @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/THLUf3cqJ2 — Variety (@Variety) January 26, 2022

Gaga also talks about sometimes asking for consent from her scene partner and keeping her accent even when the camera isn’t rolling: “I ask for consent a lot, actually. I’ll be like, ‘Is it OK if I touch you?’ When I’m in character, I don’t pretend we’re not filming. I get people who are like, ‘Why did you keep your accent the whole time?’ Can you imagine going in and out of that s**t all the time, and I would only get three takes? I had to be ready.”

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Reveals She And Salma Hayek Shot ‘House Of Gucci’ Sex Scene That Didn’t Make It Into The Movie

Elsewhere in the interview, Gaga gushes over some of Gyllenhaal’s movies, saying of 2001’s “Donnie Darko”: “I don’t want to lie and tell you I haven’t seen it so many times.”

Gyllenhaal responds: “Really? OK. That just made my day,” as Gaga gushes: “In the world of music, but in fashion as well, ‘Donnie Darko’, it’s religion. It really is. And if you know your s**t, you know Donnie Darko.”

The actor replies: “I have never met Donnie Darko, but ‘Searching for Bobby Fischer’, that was a movie that hit me really hard.”

.@ladygaga confesses her love for "Donnie Darko" to Jake Gyllenhaal—and then they bond over their love of "Bambi" and "Dumbo." https://t.co/E7HppovoGw pic.twitter.com/eAoH5GfBtr — Variety (@Variety) January 26, 2022

Gaga also says of Gyllenhaal’s latest movie “The Guilty”: “It was phenomenal. My heart was pounding out of my chest.”