Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are tying the knot according to reports.

People reported the news on Jan. 26 amidst photographs of Song with a large diamond ring on her left hand.

The two have been dating for four years and gave birth to their son Dakota, whom they named after Culkin’s late sister, in April 2021.

“We’re overjoyed,” the couple shared in a statement about their first child.

They first met on the set of “Changeland” in Thailand and were spotted eating together in Los Angeles in July 2017.

The two tend to keep the details of their private life off social media, but Song celebrated her boyfriend’s 40th birthday in 2020 with an Instagram post.

“Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” the “Dollface” actress wrote.

Culkin was previously married to Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002.

ET Canada has reached out to his rep for comment.