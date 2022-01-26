If you’ve got negative things to say about “Don’t Look Up”, maybe avoid saying them around Ron Perlman.

The actor, who plays the heroic Benedict Drask in the hit Netflix film about a comet on a collision course with Earth, is speaking out against the mixed reviews the movie get from film critics.

In an interview with The Independent, Perlman said, “F**k you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything bad about something just so that you can get some attention for something that you had no idea about creating.

He added, “It’s corrupt. And it’s sick. And it’s twisted.”

The film currently has a 55 per cent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes, with some more critical reviewers calling the movie “mean-spirited and smug” and “toothless.”

Perlman went on to say that he understands “that it’s part of how the internet has almost killed journalism. And now journalism is trying to do everything they can to co-opt and maintain their importance.”

Since the movie’s premiere in December, writer-director Adam McKay has also spoken out against the film’s critics.

Loving all the heated debate about our movie. But if you don’t have at least a small ember of anxiety about the climate collapsing (or the US teetering) I’m not sure Don’t Look Up makes any sense. It’s like a robot viewing a love story. “WHy ArE thEir FacEs so cLoSe ToGether?” — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 29, 2021

Journalist David Sirota, who helped conceive the story with McKay also struck back at critics on Twitter.

Criticize the movie – it's art, you don't have to like it. But when someone does this, it proves that among some critics, the anger is about something deeper. They're mad the movie raised uncomfortable questions about the media industry they're in. https://t.co/ovzRMPofH0 — David Sirota (@davidsirota) December 29, 2021

Speaking with IndieWire, McKay clarified is comments, saying, “It’s important to have debate and passionate critics. We’re living at a time like no other and stories are part of it. People should be hating them, loving them, going back and forth. We welcome the negative reviews. I actually think it’s really good, that people should be fighting and passionate about it.”