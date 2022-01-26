Julia Stiles is a mom of two.

The actress took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the newborn’s tiny toes, writing: “Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! ✨

“The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be. 💖 Scroll Forward to see how my 4 year old is taking it…” posting a snap of the toilet her and Preston J. Cook’s son Strummer had decorated.

Stiles and Cook got married in September 2017.

The star posted a sweet snap of her baby bump on Jan. 1 ahead of welcoming baby no. 2:

The pair have mostly kept Strummer’s life private and away from social media, with Stiles turning the comments off on her recent baby post.

The “10 Things I Hate About You” star had previously been mom-shamed a couple of months after Strummer was born over the way she held her newborn son.

“It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly,” Stiles said at the time. “Wow, I didn’t expect that. What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like, suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother.”

She added, “That’s the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from ‘Little Shop of Horrors’. I was trying to keep as much of my son’s image private, including, I guess, his little feet. And it was just a photo taken at home, not how I normally carry him around. Thanks for the concern, anyway.”