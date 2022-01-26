Cynthia Nixon is opening up about Miranda Hobbes’ “journey of discovery” in “And Just Like That…”.

Recent episodes of the new “Sex and the City” reboot have seen Miranda experiencing a sexual awakening and separating from husband Steve Brady.

While appearing on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show“, Nixon noted that not everyone has been happy about the giant changes in Miranda’s life.

“I think some people are not loving seeing these characters off-kilter, but I love that,” said the actress. “Whatever age you are, you haven’t figured everything out. If you think you’ve figured everything out, your kidding yourself.”

Discussing the stage that Miranda is now at in her life as a 56-year-old woman, she added, “Your not young anymore but you’re not old either and you still have time to make sure your life is the way you want it to be and if you’re deeply unhappy in your career choices or in your marriage you should look at it and demand more.”

