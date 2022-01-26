Click to share this via email

Madonna is here all day for a reunion with Britney Spears.

Madonna, 63, and Spears, 40, famously kissed at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Their smooch has remained an all-time classic awards show moment, one the “Medellin” singer is happy to recreate. On Tuesday, Madonna expressed enthusiasm towards a stadium tour with Spears.

“Hell yeah!” Madonna said on Instagram Live, per Page Six. “Stadium, baby! Me and Britney, what about that?

“We could reenact the original [kiss].”

Madonna and Spears last performed together in November 2008. They performed “Human Nature” together during Madonna’s Sticky & Sweet Tour.