No, Dolly Parton did not insure her boobs.

Parton fans can lay to rest claims that she took financial precautions with her bodacious bosom. The country legend appeared on Wednesday’s episode of NBC News’ “TODAY with Hoda and Jenna”. Hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager had to know if Parton actually insured her breasts.



READ MORE: Dolly Parton Says She Doesn’t Think ‘It’d Kill Anybody To Wear Their Mask’

“Well, it’s not true about that. Years ago, was it Betty Grable or one of the great famous stars that was famous also for her legs, and at the same time I said, ‘Well maybe I should get my boobs insured since I’m famous for them.’ But it was just a joke. I didn’t do that,” Parton said.

“By the way, you can get new boobs but you can’t get new legs.”

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Breaks Three New Guinness World Records

Parton, 76, is a crossover sensation that has won nearly 200 awards over the course of her career. She has won 11 Grammys and received eight nominations between the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.