Morrissey and Johnny Marr are still at odds.

Morrissey recently penned an open letter on his website addressing his estranged The Smiths’ bandmate. Morrissey accused Marr of regularly bringing him up in interviews and blaming him for all of Marr’s problems.

“This is not a rant or an hysterical bombast. It is a polite and calmly measured request: Would you please stop mentioning my name in your interviews?” Morrissey began. “Would you please, instead, discuss your own career, your own unstoppable solo achievements and your own music? If you can, would you please just leave me out of it?

“The fact is: you don’t know me. You know nothing of my life, my intentions, my thoughts, my feelings. Yet you talk as if you were my personal psychiatrist with consistent and uninterrupted access to my instincts,” he continued. “We haven’t known each other for 35 years — which is many lifetimes ago.”

Morrissey accused Marr of being obsessed.

“Must you persistently, year after year, decade after decade, blame me for everything… from the 2007 Solomon Islands tsunami to the dribble on your grandma’s chin?” he asked. “If I was, as you claim, such an eyesore monster, where exactly did this leave you? Kidnapped? Mute? Chained? Abducted by cross-eyed extraterrestrials? It was YOU who played guitar on ‘Golden Lights’…”

Morrissey urged Marr to move on.

“There comes a time when you must take responsibility for your own actions and your own career, with which I wish you good health to enjoy. Just stop using my name as clickbait. I have not ever attacked your solo work or your solo life, and I have openly applauded your genius during the days of ‘Louder Than Nombs’ and ‘Strangeways, Here We Come’.

“Yet you have positioned yourself ever-ready as rent-a-quote whenever the press require[s] an ugly slant on something I half-said during the last glacial period as the Colorado River began to carve out the Grand Canyon. Please stop. It is 2022, not 1982.”

Marr responded to the open letter, mocking Morrissey’s delivery method and tagging him.

Dear @officialmoz . An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953, It’s all ‘social media’ now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business…a bit 2021 yeah ?#makingindiegreatagain — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 26, 2022

“An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953,” Marr tweeted on Wednesday. “It’s all ‘social media’ now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business… a bit 2021 yeah?”

Morrissey has yet to respond.