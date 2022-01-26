Amy Schneider will always be a champion in our eyes.

During Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”, Schneider’s 40 game winning streak came to an end.

After breaking record after record to become the second-longest consecutive winner on the game show, Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, finished the game with $29,600. Schneider came in second with $19,600.

Amy Schneider. Photo: Jeopardy Productions, Inc. — Photo: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” said Schneider. “I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way.”

The final question was: “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an H, it’s also one of the 10 most populous.”

The correct answer with Talsma answered was, “What is Bangladesh?”. Schneider did not write down an answer.

Schneider’s total winnings on “Jeopardy!” came in at $1,382,800. The only player to have more consecutive wins is Ken Jennings with 74 wins.

“It’s really been an honour,” Schneider said. “To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it.”

Talsma will try for a second win on Thursday’s episode and Schnieder will return for the Tournament of Champions in the fall where she will face Matt Amodio, who Schneider recently knocked out of second-most consecutive wins.

Talsma also expressed his “shock.”

“This is my favourite show,” he said. “I was so excited to be here and I just wanted to do my best. I did not expect to be facing a 40-day champion, and I was excited to maybe see someone else slay the giant. I just really didn’t think it was going to be me, so I’m thrilled.”