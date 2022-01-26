Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ryan Reynolds may be from Vancouver, but he is getting national recognition in Ottawa.

The “Free Guy” star will have a street named after himself in the Canadian capital.

While Reynolds was raised in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood, he did spend part of his youth in the Ottawa neighbourhood of Vanier.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Donate To Fundraiser Following Death Of Wrexham Player’s Baby

“It’s clear that Ottawa does have a special place in Ryan’s heart,” Mayor Jim Watson said during Wednesday’s announcement.

Watson said that Reynolds passed on the message, “This means the world to me. Thank you on behalf of me and my entire family.”

Last year, Reynolds was honoured with the Governor General’s Award alongside Catherine O’Hara.

Reynolds also joked on Twitter that he has now changed his “daughter’s name to ‘Ottawa’.”

This is an incredible honour and a deal is a deal, Mr Mayor… I’ve changed my daughter’s name to “Ottawa.” — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 26, 2022

Reynolds and wife Blake Lively have made numerous donations to causes across Canada and the U.S., including the Ottawa Food Bank.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Promotes Mint Mobile With Hilarious ‘Winnie The Screwed’ Bedtime Story

Other donations were made to the Distress Centre of Ottawa.

Reynolds has previously teamed up with Ottawa Public Health to play “Bruce”, a hopeless social media intern while also encouraging people to wear a mask and get vaccinated against COVID-19.