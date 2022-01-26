Click to share this via email

Matthew Koma isn’t above embarrassing his wife Hilary Duff for a little joke.

The couple was dining at a restaurant with their family when the actress thought she spotted a familiar face.

The singer detailed the encounter on TikTok, captioning the video: “my wife thinks she saw her ex at dinner”.

In the video, Duff is holding her 3-year-old daughter Banks as the toddler practices her chopstick skills. The actress buries her face in her hands as Koma teasingly calls out “Jason! Jason!” to the stranger.

“Please stop it, honey,” Duff asks in embarrassment.

While it’s unclear which “Jason” the possible ex-boyfriend could be in this run-in, the “How I Met Your Father” actress was briefly linked with fitness Guru Jason Walsh romantically in 2016, according to E!Online.

Duff and Koma appeared in public as a couple in 2017 and eventually tied the knot in 2019.

In addition to Banks, the two are parents to 10-month-old Mae and 9-year-old Luca, the latter of whom Duff shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.