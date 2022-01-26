Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Damian Lewis opened up publicly for the first time about his late wife, Helen McCrory.

Lewis (“Homeland”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) appeared at an event dubbed A Poet For Every Day of the Year. He honoured his late wife with a verse from Everything Is Going To Be All Right, a poem by Derek Mahon.

READ MORE: ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Pays Tribute To Alan Rickman, Helen McCrory, Richard Harris And More Late Co-Stars

“This evening is dedicated to her and it’s perfect because Helen loved the National Theatre,” Lewis said at the National Theatre in London on Tuesday, per Just Jared. “One person whose thunder would absolutely not be stolen.”

The event also presented a recording of McCrory reading Wild Geese by Mary Oliver one year prior.

READ MORE: Damian Lewis Attends Special Tribute Performance Dedicated To His Late Wife Helen McCrory 4 Months After Her Death

McCrory (“Harry Potter”, “Skyfall”) passed away on April 16 after a battle with breast cancer. She was 52-years-old.