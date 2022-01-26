The 2022 virtual edition of the Sundance Film Festival is in full swing, and among the films making a debt at this year’s fest is “Dual”, a dark comedy starring Karen Gillan (“Doctor Who”, “Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad”).

In the film, Gillan plays a woman who receives a terminal diagnosis, and decides to make her impending death easier on her friends and family by being cloned. When she makes an unexpected recovery, however, her attempts to have her clone decommissioned hit a brick wall, with the courts offering a solution: she and her clone must duel to the death, with the survivor then continuing her life.

In a video courtesy of IMDb, the stars ask each other anything, including their thoughts about clones. According to Gillan, the one prank she’d love to pull would be “to have my funeral and then have my clone appear at my funeral, probably just do a dance routine and then power down.”

In addition, Paul opens up about how he was cast in his “breakout role” in “Breaking Bad”, and Gillan explains what she’s loved about working with director James Gunn on Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies.

Also debuting at Sundance is “892”, and stars John Boyega, Nicole Beharie and Olivia Washington likewise ask each other anything, sharing what they came to learn about each other while making the film.