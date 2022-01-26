Click to share this via email

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, gestures as she speaks to a member of staff as she visits Shout.

Kate Middleton celebrated an important milestone in mental health services on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the text line Shout, which was set up through Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Heads Together campaign.

Shout just reached one million conversations so the duchess spoke to volunteers, clinical supervisors and more thank them for their work.

Since the start of the pandemic, Shout has seen a 140 per cent growth as more people reach out.

Shout is the U.K’s only 24/7 text messaging support service for mental health. During 2020, Prince William became a secret volunteer counsellor to help out.

The mom of three also met with Leo Street, 13, who slept outside for all of 2021 to raise £8,000 ($13,600 CAD) for the mental health service.

Duchess of Cambridge, shakes hands with scout Leo Street as she visits Shout. Photo: Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

“There really isn’t a big enough Scout badge for that. What you achieved is really inspiring,” Kate told Street. “You must have had some impressive kit to keep warm.”

Street’s next big fundraising plan is to bike to Scotland during half term.

Following her visit, the official Twitter account for Kate and William tweeted, “Having met some of the incredible volunteers today to hear their stories and see how they facilitate conversations, it’s obvious how their empathetic approach helps people feel safe, calm and listened to.”

Having met some of the incredible volunteers today to hear their stories and see how they facilitate conversations, it’s obvious how their empathetic approach helps people feel safe, calm and listened to. Visit @GiveUsAShout to help them take their next 1 million conversations. pic.twitter.com/DPqaDLDvp7 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 26, 2022

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.