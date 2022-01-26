John Stamos is opening up for the New York Times about his friendship with “Full House” co-star Bob Saget, who died at age 65 earlier this month.

Their friendship was an outgrowth of being thrust together in the sitcom “Full House”, but Stamos admitted it took them awhile to see eye to eye.

“Our styles completely clashed,” Stamos explained. “He was a comic. If there was even one person on the set, he had to make them laugh. And I was, ‘Where is the drama?’ I think we met in the middle. But we both went in kicking and screaming, not wanting to bend what we do.”

READ MORE: John Stamos’ Son Billy Cheers Him Up In Sweet Video After Bob Saget’s Death

Stamos also recalled how Saget’s constant joking “could be painfully distracting — disruptive” on the set. “He couldn’t stop it. I think, if I may say, that it could have been a detriment sometimes to him.”

However, he added, Saget ultimately “found a balance like nobody I’ve ever seen. He would make up for all of that with just as much love or more. I had so many people call me, saying what Bob meant to them and how he helped them. He was maniacally of service at all times.”

Saget, Stamos added “was bombastic with his love and his friendship. If you were a friend or even an acquaintance, he was like this [mashes hands together] on you all the time.”

READ MORE: John Stamos Shares The Heartbreaking Speech He Gave At Bob Saget’s Memorial: ‘I Will Never, Ever Have Another Friend Like You’

It was after the death of Stamos’ father that the men became closer when Stamos accepted with Saget’s offer to the host the funeral with “two hours of dirty jokes” that he hoped his dad would have liked.

“And then it just got closer and closer from there, to the point of we just were there through all the most important moments. Now I have to get through them without him, you know?” Stamos recalled.

“My job for many, many years was to help him to understand how good he was and how smart he was, how funny he was and how much people loved him. I guarantee you he went into that grave not knowing the love that this world has for him, and that saddens me so much because he wanted that so bad. He craved being accepted and loved and appreciated, and people knowing how damn good he was. And they did know it, but they didn’t get it to him in time,” Stamos added.

READ MORE: John Stamos Opens Up About How He’s Been Coping With Bob Saget’s Death In Emotional Post

The last time they saw each other was on a double date with their wives, about a month before Saget’s death. “He didn’t look like a guy who was going to die, but he was very calm, which was odd for Bob. He was at peace somehow. And he listened and he was thoughtful and didn’t interrupt; he cared about what we were saying,” Stamos recalled.

“I hate to say it, but it was the Bob that I always wanted to see,” he added. “And it was the last time I saw him.”