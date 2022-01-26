Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards are back to wrap up the “Halloween” franchise.

The stars have headed to Savannah, Georgia to take up filming with Curtis returning as Laurie Strode and Richards as Lindsey Wallace.

READ MORE: Kyle Richards Returning For ‘Halloween Ends’ Sequel

“OLD DOG🔪NEW TRICKS,” Curtis teased with a trailer selfie.

OLD DOG🔪NEW TRICKS pic.twitter.com/JuGnhFLLVp — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 25, 2022

Curtis also shared another on-set photo of herself, Richards and Andi Matichak, who plays Allyson Nelson.

“TOGETHER TILL THE END! LINDSEY• LAURIE• ALLYSON •10🔪14🔪2022,” Curtis captioned the shot.

READ MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis Insists She Hates Scary Films Despite ‘Halloween’ Role: ‘Why Do People Like These Movies?’

Richards previously spoke to Variety about “Halloween Ends” after filming “Halloween Kills”.

“The last movie, I saw Jamie [Lee Curtis] on the set, but we didn’t have stuff together. So I’m really hoping that there is more stuff together,” Richards added. “I can’t talk about any storylines, but all I can say is that we start filming in January, and I’m so excited to return with Jamie Lee Curtis and [director] David Gordon Green.”

The plot of “Halloween Ends” is being kept under wraps but it is known it will jump from Halloween night 2018 to present-day 2022.

“Halloween Ends” is set for theatres on Oct. 14, 2022.