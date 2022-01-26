Click to share this via email

Kaley Cuoco and Jayde Moon are pulling out all the stops as they prank each other.

Cuoco is currently filming the “Flight Attendant” and had a very buggy surprise from Moon, the show’s stylist.

“Alright, I’m in Kaley’s trailer,” Moon said in a clip on her Instagram Story. “Lots of disgusting cockroaches in here.”

Moon also documented Cuoco’s response as she yelled from her trailer and then ran away from the bathroom.

Of course, the cockroaches were all fake.

“This is what I walked into,” Cuoco showed on her Instagram Stories. “It never ends. I live in constant fear around here lol.”

Cuoco has tried to prank Moon but so far has yet to be successful.

“I still have yet to scare anyone,” Cuoco added.