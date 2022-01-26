Kaley Cuoco and Jayde Moon are pulling out all the stops as they prank each other.

Cuoco is currently filming the “Flight Attendant” and had a very buggy surprise from Moon, the show’s stylist.

“Alright, I’m in Kaley’s trailer,” Moon said in a clip on her Instagram Story. “Lots of disgusting cockroaches in here.”

Instagram Story. Photo: @kaleycuoco/Instagram
Moon also documented Cuoco’s response as she yelled from her trailer and then ran away from the bathroom.

Of course, the cockroaches were all fake.

“This is what I walked into,” Cuoco showed on her Instagram Stories. “It never ends. I live in constant fear around here lol.”

Cuoco has tried to prank Moon but so far has yet to be successful.

“I still have yet to scare anyone,” Cuoco added.