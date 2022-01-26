The new season of “Celebrity Big Brother” is just one week away, and now fans know who’ll be participating.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26 CBS announced the identities of the 11 stars who’ll be shacking up together in the “Big Brother” house, where Julie Chen Moonves returns as host.

The third celebrity edition of “Big Brother” features an Olympic medalist, a two-time NBA champion, a former boy-band heartthrob, an ‘80s TV icon, an Emmy-winning TV personality, two Real Housewives, a “Saturday Night Live” alum and a UFC champion, all of whom will pull out all the stops as they compete for a $250,000 grand prize.

The 11 celebs are: Carson Kressley of the original “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”; Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu; retired NBA star Lamar Odom; former “Facts of Life” star Todd Bridges; *NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick; “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey; entertainer Todrick Hall; former UFC champion Miesha Tate; “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddy Mellencamp; actress and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler; and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chris Kattan.

CBS

The backstabbing and conniving begins when “Celebrity Big Brother” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.