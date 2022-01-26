Amanda Kloots is keeping Nick Cordero’s memory alive.

“The Talk” co-host shared a sweet video on her Instagram of her late husband feeding their son, Elvis.

Cordero died in 2020 after lengthy COVID-19 complications.

“It might be my favorite father/son moment I caught on camera. It used to make me too sad to watch, but now I watch it and smile,” Kloots captioned the video.

“I think the most important lesson we learn in losing life is how to live life,” Kloots added. “There’s been a lot of loss recently and it really got me thinking about what death teaches us? What lessons can we learn? Maybe it’s a stage of grief I’m passing through, I don’t know, but I’m in a phase of throwing caution to the wind! My one friend said to me, ‘You don’t have to label it!’ My other friend suggested, ‘You should feel invincible!’ I love both of those ideas, feeling invincible with no labels attached!”

“Don’t wait till tomorrow,” she said. “Say YES. Be a little bit wild, or a lot wild! Be bold, take chances, go on the trip, do all the things I want to try even when I don’t know what I’m doing. Smile. Take control of my life. Create the life I want to live!!! CREATE the life I want to LIVE. My good friend @steve_leder says ‘it’s the beauty of what remains’ — the lessons we learn when we know how precious life is.”

Kloots has found many ways to honour Cordero, including dancing to their wedding song during “Dancing With The Stars”.