Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Travis Scott was initially announced as one of the headliners for the 2022 edition of the Coachella music festival but was removed in the wake of the tragic deaths at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in November.

After Scott’s headlining slot was subsequently filled by Harry Styles, some of Scott’s fans launched a Change.org petition demanding that the rapper be added to next year’s Coachella lineup.

“After Coachella unfairly removed Travis Scott for Harry Styles, they need to do the right thing and rebook him immediately,” the petition declares.

READ MORE: Travis Scott Pulled As Coachella Headliner After Astroworld Tragedy

According to Billboard, the petition has been signed by 70,000 of Scott’s fans, with a goal of hitting 75,000.

Ironically, Scott was removed from the music festival after a different petition urged Coachella organizers to dump him due to “Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life.”

Coachella is scheduled to take place from April 15-17 and 22-24 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.