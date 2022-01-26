Minnie Mouse has a brand new look.

The iconic mouse is leaving behind her classic red and white polka dot dress for a modern navy pantsuit from Stella McCartney. Of course, the polka dots didn’t go.

The new look is to help Disneyland Paris celebrate its upcoming 30th anniversary.

READ MORE: Minnie Mouse Promoted To Captain On Board Disney Cruise Line

“Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse’s very first pantsuit, and it’s gorgeous,” the official Twitter account for the park shared.

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

McCarthy shared her excitement over the new look with D23.

“Minnie has always had a special place in my heart,” the British designer said. “We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!”

READ MORE: Minnie Mouse Handles ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Board As Vanna White Hosts

“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation,” she continued. “She will wear it in honour of Women’s History Month in March 2022. I can’t wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!”

As part of International Women’s Rights Day, a special McCartney designed Minnie Mouse t-shirt will be released on March 8 for purchase online and in Stella Stores. Additionally, McCarthy has a limited product line inspired by “Fantasia” coming in Spring 2022.

Disneyland Paris also unveiled other new iridescent costumes for Mickey, Minnie and the rest of the crew to help celebrate the 30th anniversary.

The 30th anniversary celebrations start March 6.