Madelyn Cline is clapping back at reports that she’ll be leaving “Outer Banks”, the hit Netflix teen drama set in North Carolina.

Rumours began to emerge online that Cline — who plays Sarah Cameron — would be exiting the series after its upcoming third season.

Cline, however, is insisting there’s no truth to those claims, and took to social media to set the record straight.

“Hi so I’m getting asked if s3 is my final season of obx,” she wrote in a message, accompanying a selfie, that she posted on Instagram Stories.

“I will come back for as many seasons as they will have me,” she added.

“I love my job and there’s not a day that goes by that I’m not grateful for it, and for everyone who has watched it,” Cline, 24, continued

She concluded with a word of caution when it comes to online gossip. “Not everything you read on the internet is true,” she wrote.

Madelyn Cline/Instagram

Back in December, Netflix confirmed that “Outer Banks” would be returning for a third season.