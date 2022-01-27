Halle Berry’s New Year’s prank didn’t go how she expected.

The actress chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show”, when the host mentioned the snap she posted with her other half Van Hunt, which looked like they’d just tied the knot.

The pair were on vacation on an island when they came up with the idea to post a stunning photo saying “Well… IT’S OFFICIAL!” before adding “It’s 2022!” when fans swiped to the next photo.

However, no one swiped, it seems.

Celebs including Dwayne Johnson and Ava DuVernay were even fooled.

Berry told Fallon, “We had copious amounts of drinks at the bar. We were trying to make it back to our room when we passed this little chapel. We think ‘let’s go in here, let’s see what’s inside here.'”

She added of the prank, “Nobody got it. After 20 minutes went by we were like ‘we are such a**holes.’ Everybody believes it… so many people don’t swipe.

“I didn’t know people don’t swipe. Now, I’m never doing swipes again because I know no one looks at the s**t.”

Fallon went on to congratulate Berry on her directorial debut “Bruised”.

When asked if she was planning to direct more, the star replied: “I hope so. I certainly know I have a lot to say being a Black woman and I think that’s the white space. We need to tell more of our stories from our point of view. I definitely hope so.”

However, she insisted she wouldn’t direct and act again in the same movie.

“I’m one and done with that,” Berry shared. “It was a lot. I will never do that again.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fallon and Berry had a conversation with each other while adapting to random emotional situations. See more in the clip below.