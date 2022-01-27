Johnny Knoxville is lucky to be alive and healthy after suffering brain damage when he got charged at by a bull in “Jackass Forever”.

Knoxville, who will be saying goodbye to extreme stunts with his appearance in the upcoming movie, suffered from the bull a broken wrist, broken ribs, and a concussion that resulted in a brain hemorrhage.

Knoxville told Howard Stern this week, “My cognitive abilities were in steep decline after that hit…. No one in my family is happy with the stunts.”

READ MORE: Eric André Recalls Being Paranoid After Johnny Knoxville Broke Into His House During Christmas Eve Prank, Talks ‘Jackass Forever’

He went on, “The bull hit was the worst hit I’ve ever taken from a bull or maybe period. I remember taking some tests. The neurosurgeon said, ‘Do you have trouble paying attention right now?’ I said, ‘Yeah, why?’ He goes, ‘Because you scored a 17 on [your attention].’ That’s out of 100.

“I had to go under all these type of treatments, this transcranial magnetic stimulation, which they buzz your head with these magnets for about 30 minutes at a time for like, oh God, I would say 10 to 12 treatments over a series of two months and it’s supposed to help with depression and help with my cognitive skills. It was a tough one to come back from. I was trying to edit the movie at the time but I couldn’t sit still.”

READ MORE: Johnny Knoxville Says His Penis Is Back In ‘Working Order’ After Injury

Knoxville added that he thinks he’s “done enough” extreme stunts now after the bull hit.

“I did slip into a little bit of a depression with this last concussion. That hasn’t happened before,” Knoxville shared.

“I can’t take any more hits to the head…. My brain was just playing tricks on me. I got really depressed and over-focused on things. I did have to start medication for the first time in my life. It completely turned me around — that and doing therapy. It was a really hard recovery from this last injury but I’m great now. I feel like I’m the healthiest I’ve ever been.”

“Jackass Forever” hits theatres Feb. 4.