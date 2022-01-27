Paris Hilton is happily married.

On Thursday, the “Paris in Love” star appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talks to the host about getting married to Carter Reum after meeting 15 years ago.

“I wasn’t ready for a nice guy yet,” she says of why it took so long.

DeGeneres, noticing Hilton’s very large wedding ring, jokes, “That is an amazing bracelet you’re wearing on your finger.”

The guest smiles, saying that her husband “did good,” adding, “I told him, ‘Go big or go home.'”

Recalling how they first met, Hilton says it was “15 years ago at one of my house parties… and then we reconnected in 2019, Thanksgiving in the Hamptons, and we’ve been inseparable ever since.”

As for her big three-day wedding in November, Hilton admits, “It was very stressful, especially because I hadn’t written my vows up until I was literally about to walk down the aisle…I ended up winging it.”

She adds that Reum’s vows “were so sweet and so romantic, mine were just, I was speaking from the heart… they’re really funny.”

Asked if she wants kids, the reality star reveals, “I want a couple, yeah. Probably, like, two or three.”

Also on the show, DeGeneres asks the famous socialite and party girl what was the best party she’s ever been to.

“Puffy’s 50th birthday, it was so sick,” Hilton says.

Puff Daddy’s 50th birthday bash was held in December 2019 and brought out an amazing group of A-list stars, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, and many more.

Talking about her old party days, Hilton recalls trying to keep out of view of paparazzi, revealing that she used “to disguise myself, wearing wigs…. Sometimes I would send my friend out in a blond wig, big sunglasses, a tracksuit, and I would go out the back way in a brown wig.”