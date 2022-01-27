Mandy Moore is getting involved with the viral Celine Dion TikTok challenge — as her “This Is Us” character Rebecca Pearson.

The actress filmed herself lip-syncing along to the 1996 hit “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” on a sofa with her co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Jon Huertas by her side.

She then got up and took off her cardigan to make the performance a little more dramatic, with Brown shining flashlights to create the spotlight effect and Huertas wafting a fan to make her hair blow in the wind.

READ MORE: Mandy Moore Braces For Farewell To ‘This Is Us’; Music Ahead

The “This Is Us” cast have been filming the sixth and final season of the much-loved show.

Moore’s clip comes after she took a sweet trip down memory lane while celebrating the 20th anniversary of “A Walk to Remember”.

In the film, which was released in 2002, Moore played high school student Jamie Sullivan who is dying from cancer, and unexpectedly falls in love with local rebel Landon Carter, played by Shane West.

She celebrated the occasion by watching the movie and sharing the experience on TikTok.

See more in the clip below.