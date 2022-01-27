Click to share this via email

Patrons at a local Philadelphia gay bar got a huge surprise this week.

On Monday night, country star Kacey Musgraves stopped by Tavern on Camac piano bar, the city’s longest-running gay bar, to serenade everyone.

Musgraves sang a cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic “Dreams”, joined by a backing singer and pianist.

As she got to the song’s chorus, the crowd at the bar joined in.

Musgraves was in Philadelphia for a concert Wednesday night as part of her “Star-Crossed: Unveiled” tour, which is scheduled to conclude in Toronto on Feb. 25.

Over the summer, the singer will jet to Europe to perform at a number of festivals, including Lollapalooza Stockholm.