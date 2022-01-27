Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jason Momoa still has a lot of love for stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz following his split from her mom Lisa Bonet.

The actor shared the poster for Kravitz’s upcoming flick “The Batman”, in which she plays Selina Kyle/Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Momoa gushed that he was “so proud” of Kravitz and couldn’t wait for the March 4 release date.

READ MORE: Halle Berry Gives Zoë Kravitz Advice For Playing Catwoman

Kravitz replied in the comments: “i love youuuuuuuuuu @prideofgypsies.”

Momoa and Bonet announced they were going their separate ways earlier this month.

The showbiz pair had been together for 12 years when they wed in 2017. They have two children together: Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” Momoa wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post he shared on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

“And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” his message included.