Chrishell Stause is laying a lot on the table about her previous relationships with her famous exes.

In her new book, Under Construction, the “Selling Sunset” realtor opens up about her dating history, and states, “I’m thankful for where I am, as painful as some of my breakups may have been.”

Stause wrote, “I dated ‘Glee’ actor Matthew Morrison in my mid-20s, and we fell in love and got engaged. I didn’t fully understand what a healthy, solid relationship looked like, even though, of course, I thought I did.”

Although the reality star indirectly called Morrison a “d**k” on “Selling Sunset”, she said that they can both “laugh about it all now,” noting that they’ve bumped into each other a few times over the years.

Speaking of her ex-husband Justin Hartley of “This Is Us” fame, Stause explained how he ended their marriage in 2019 without warning. The two met in 2013; the divorce was finalized in 2021.

“We hit it off right away and were pretty much inseparable from Day 1. I fell hard and fast and thought that he hung the moon. I didn’t mind my love life being public because it was something I was so proud of. I always wanted to have a family, and at the time I thought I was with the love of my life. However, I never could have predicted how it all came crashing down so forcefully,” she wrote.

“In 2019, while I was filming ‘Selling Sunset’, he filed for divorce and notified me via text. Although there were definitely signs that things were far from perfect, ending things in such a finite way, without talking it through, was a complete shock.”

Despite having to lick her wounds, Stause admitted that now she can see “what happened was a gift” because she understands “more clearly how I deserve to be treated.” However, she still wonders “why he wouldn’t have wanted to separate in private.”

In the heartfelt memoir, Stause also talks about another man, whom she does not mention by name, though fans believe is “Dancing With The Stars” pro dancer Keo Motsepe.

Stause penned, “When it comes to love I’m still a work in progress. I did fall for another love bomber not long after my divorce, and we were quickly heading toward real commitment. He was a tall dancer, and he started off as this amazing, positive, generous guy. I took him home for Christmas to meet my family. After the honeymoon phase, though, things took a turn.”

“This time, instead of making excuses for his behaviour, I actually opened my eyes,” Stause said, revealing that she’d gotten “stronger” and ended the relationship “as soon as I realized how deep his apparent lies went.”

“While it hurt, I was able to put it all behind me quickly. Before him, after a breakup I usually couldn’t eat or sleep, but this time was much different. I took care of myself, I kept busy, and I felt strong knowing that I’d done the right thing for me. Instead of feeling sorry for myself after we broke up, I felt empowered.”

Stause and Motsepe’s relationship ended publicly and saw her blast him on social media, calling him a liar.

Last week, Stause reacted to seeing her book in person for the first time. She posted the video on Instagram, sharing that she hopes fans “don’t just see clickbait quotes taken out of context” and actually take time to “read or listen to things in context.”

Under Construction drops Feb. 8.