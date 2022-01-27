Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan are “all good” now after years of up and downs.

Hilton chatted to Andy Cohen on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”; the host mentioned her criticism of Lohan during a game of “Plead the Fifth” back in 2019.

The star said of their friendship now, “I just feel that we’re grown-ups now, I just got married, she just got engaged. We’re not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good.”

Hilton revealed that she reached out to Lohan after seeing that she’d got engaged to Bader Shammas in November.

Hilton told Cohen, “I was on my honeymoon and I just said congratulations…. No bad vibes.”

The socialite also spoke about her recent wedding to Carter Reum and the attendance of friend Kim Kardashian: “It meant so much to me that she was there. She looked stunning and it was a fun night.”

She added that she actually doesn’t know what Kardashian gave her as a wedding gift because she has yet to open her presents.

“I actually haven’t opened my wedding gifts because I’ve been on my honeymoon and ever since then I’ve been working,” she admitted. “So they’re all just in a room, like hundreds of gifts. I need to do that.”