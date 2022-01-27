Dads sure know how to embarrass their kids.

On Wednesday, David Beckham took to Instagram to share some big news about his daughter Harper Seven: She’s got a crush.

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham Pokes Fun At David Beckham’s Singing As Couple Get Into The Holiday Spirit In Cute Christmas Eve Posts

The soccer star reacted in hilarious fashion, sharing a mournful selfie.

Beckham and his wife Victoria have often shared videos and photos of their daughter on Instagram.

READ MORE: David Beckham Sends ‘****hole’ Victoria Beckham A Note In Her Lunch

Last fall, Victoria posted a video of Harper Seven chopping up a pear ahead of her first day back at school as her dad gave her a hug.

“Please don’t go. Stay with daddy,” Beckham cried.

Beckham and his wife share four children: Harper Seven, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz.