Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Dads sure know how to embarrass their kids.

On Wednesday, David Beckham took to Instagram to share some big news about his daughter Harper Seven: She’s got a crush.

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham Pokes Fun At David Beckham’s Singing As Couple Get Into The Holiday Spirit In Cute Christmas Eve Posts

The soccer star reacted in hilarious fashion, sharing a mournful selfie.

Beckham and his wife Victoria have often shared videos and photos of their daughter on Instagram.

READ MORE: David Beckham Sends ‘****hole’ Victoria Beckham A Note In Her Lunch

Last fall, Victoria posted a video of Harper Seven chopping up a pear ahead of her first day back at school as her dad gave her a hug.

“Please don’t go. Stay with daddy,” Beckham cried.

Beckham and his wife share four children: Harper Seven, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz.